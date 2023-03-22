DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm. A chance of light showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mild, with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Warm. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Showers possible. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
High pressure is now departing the Mid-Atlantic and heading out to sea. This will mean a little bit of a change to our weather pattern over the next several days.
A low pressure system will pass to our north on Wednesday. It will try to swing a cold front through the Mid-Atlantic from the northwest, but the aforementioned departing high pressure will try to keep it north. However, it may make it far enough south to trigger a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, but significant rainfall is unlikely, since air near the ground is so dry (much of any rain that falls will evaporate before it hits the ground - virga). Southerly flow on the backside of the high means unseasonably mild temperatures.
That front will remain near Delmarva on Thursday, triggering a few light showers, mainly in the morning, but again, significant rainfall is not likely. Then that cold front will retreat to the north as a warm front late in the day Friday, meaning warm temperatures that could reach the 70s on much of Delmarva, especially interior portions away from the water.
As another low pressure system develops along the frontal boundary, it will have more success swinging a cold front across Delmarva in the Friday-Saturday timeframe. The previously mentioned warm front could still be near Delmarva on Friday, so temperatures could be quite uncertain, with warm air to the south, and much cooler air to the north. Most of Delmarva should expect milder temperatures, though.
Showers Friday and Saturday will be widespread, with even a chance of some thunder on Saturday. However, no big rainfall amounts are expected.
Sunday will be the better of the weekend days, with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 29-April 4.