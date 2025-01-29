DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds late. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Rain likely. Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Saturday: Lingering rain showers early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs around 50°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Mild temperatures, which will be unseasonably mild at times, will be one of our weather headlines over the next several days.
High pressure sliding off the East Coast brought gusty southwest to westerly winds today that helped push our afternoon temperatures well into the upper 50s in many locations, with some communities reaching the low 60s.
Wednesday night, a dry cold front will swing across Delmarva. With the front will come continued breezy conditions. While cooler air will arrive behind the front, during the overnight, the combination of good mixing of air masses as well as downsloping off the Appalachian Range will keep our temperatures from falling too much; for now I'm calling for upper 20s overnight, although a few locations might not fall below the low 30s.
After the aforementioned cold front, Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool, along with calmer winds.
A storm system will approach late this week from the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Ahead of the storm system, a warm front will slide up the East Coast, stalling around Delmarva. It will bring rain starting late Thursday night throughout the day on Friday. This will be welcome, substantial rainfall as most of Delmarva should expect at least ½" of rain. Drought conditions remain severe to extreme over much of the peninsula.
That storm system clears the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday; some showers will linger into Saturday morning before skies become mostly clear by Saturday afternoon.
Seasonable to mild temperatures will continue into early next week.