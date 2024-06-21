*Excessive Heat Watch for the Maryland Midshore and Delaware on Sunday*
DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s at times.
Friday night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times. A low chance of a pop-up thundershower. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few late afternoon or evening thunderstorms, but most stay dray. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like near 100° to 105°F or more at times. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like 100° to 105 °F at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a pop-up shower late. Hot. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 65°F.
A broad upper ridge is now bringing the heat wave that has plagued much of the country down onto Delmarva starting today.
Beginning today, outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or evening hours when the temperatures aren't so hot.
For Friday, as temperatures rise in to the low 90s, humidity will still be manageable, so we shouldn't see heat indices exceeding the mid 90s; it'll still be pretty hot.
This weekend just gets hotter with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s, and heat indices climbing into the low to mid 100s. This will mean that you should keep your weekend plans indoors during the early and mid-afternoon to avoid the worst of the heat. An *Excessive Heat Watch* is in effect for Sunday on the Maryland Midshore and Delaware. Heat warnings and advisories are likely Saturday and/or Sunday, with Sunday being the hotter of the two days.
A weak frontal boundary will sag down over Delmarva late Sunday into Monday which could trigger some showers or thunderstorms. Unfortunately, this is looking like a very convective setup, which means that some folks won't see any rain, and those who do will get downpours that will run off rather than soak into the ground.
Another chance for a few showers is in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday, and we'll continue to be unseasonably warm to hot.
For gardeners and friends in the ag industry, there is the possibility for the development of "flash drought" conditions given the heat and lack of soaking rainfall in the forecast, as well as the hot and dry conditions evaporating soil moisture.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance just northeast of the Bahamas now has a medium, 50 percent chance of development in the next seven days. This system could bring rain and gusty winds to parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas by late week. As of right now, no direct effects are expected on Delmarva.
Another disturbance could develop in the Bay of Campeche, in roughly the same area as "Alberto" did. This has a medium, 60 percent chance of development. If it becomes a named storm, its name would be "Beryl". The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for June 28 - July 4.