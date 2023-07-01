DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy with smoke haze. Some thunderstorms will be possible late. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday night: A few showers or thunderstorms early, then warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and quite warm. Afternoon thunderstorms possible, a few could be strong. Highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Some pop-up thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the upper 90s, except cooler at the beaches. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 67°F.
Summer-like heat will be the weather headline as we look ahead to the weekend and beyond.
Over the weekend, there will be a few impulses of energy that will tap into summer-like heat and humidity. This will bring partly cloudy for most of the day Saturday, with some showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be near seasonable, in the mid 80s.
While Saturday seems to have the chance for more widespread showers, Sunday will be quite a bit hotter, with temperatures climbing to near 90 degrees away from the beaches. Skies will be partly cloudy, and some strong thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon and evening. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat of severe thunderstorms for Sunday.
Smoky haze will continue through the weekend, but we should notice slight improvements by Sunday.
Temperatures stay hot next week as the upper low bringing the impulses of energy starts to slowly slide east.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the heat Monday and Tuesday.
In the tropics, there are no areas of concern.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for July 8-July 14.