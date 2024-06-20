*Excessive Heat Watch for the Maryland Midshore and Delaware on Sunday*
DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Some patchy fog early, then partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90°F, feeling like the mid 90s at times.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few late afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like near 100° to 105°F at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a pop-up shower. Hot. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 64°F.
Unseasonable heat is going to become the main weather headline on Delmarva as the heat wave that has been plaguing much of the country arrives this weekend.
High pressure remains centered off the Mid-Atlantic coast, but is slowly sliding south which means our winds are shifting to a more southerly direction. Similar to yesterday, it will be a quite warm day, but not too terribly hot. Humidity will slowly start to rise today, though. If working outside, be sure to take plenty of breaks for shade and water, which is pretty much going to be the advice for the next several days.
Thursday night will be mostly clear and seasonable. Patchy fog is again possible after midnight, especially long the coast and near farms that have been running their irrigation systems.
On Friday, as the high pressure continues to slide south, winds shift to the southwest and we'll start to see our temperatures climb into the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s at times.
This weekend just gets hotter with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s, and heat indices climbing into the low to mid 100s. This will mean that you should keep your weekend plans indoors during the early and mid-afternoon to avoid the worst of the heat. Heat advisories could be issued.
A weak frontal boundary will sag down over Delmarva late Sunday into Monday which could trigger some showers or thunderstorms. Unfortunately, this is looking like a very convective setup, which means that some folks won't see any rain, and those who do will get downpours that will run off rather than soak into the ground.
Another chance for a few showers is in the forecast for Wednesday, and we'll continue to be unseasonably warm to hot.
For gardeners and friends in the ag industry, there is the possiblity for the development of "flash drought" conditions given the heat and lack of soaking rainfall in the forecast.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Alberto" s expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to southern Texas, as well as Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, and Coahuila in Mexico. It is not a threat to Delmarva.
A disturbance just northeast of the Bahamas has a low, 30 percent chance of development in the next seven days. This system could bring rain and gusty winds to parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas by late week. As of right now, no direct effects are expected on Delmarva.
Another disturbance could develop in the Bay of Campeche, in roughly the same area as "Alberto". This has a medium, 50 percent chance of development. If it becomes a named storm, its name would be "Beryl". The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for June 27 - July 3.