DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Milder. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 60°F.
New Year's Eve: Scattered showers. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
New Year's Day: Scattered showers. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 30°F.
A frigid Christmas weekend has come to an end. Despite lots of sunshine, Christmas Eve saw a high temperature in Salisbury of 21°F, the second-coldest Christmas Eve on record, and the coldest since 1989. Christmas Day was also pretty cold, but a high of 34°F didn't crack the top five coldest Christmases in the Crossroads of Delmarva.
On Monday, weak high pressure will slide offshore as a weak clipper system approaches from the west. This clipper system won't do much other than increase cloud cover during the day on Monday into Monday night. The air is very dry near the ground, and any light precipitation that tries to fall from the clouds will evaporate well before reaching the surface.
The clipper system clears out on Tuesday; the day starts off cloudy, but we'll be mostly sunny by Tuesday afternoon and another high pressure ridge builds into the Mid-Atlantic region.
The high pressure will dominate the weather through the end of the week. Expect sunny skies Wednesday through Friday as a very welcome warming trend begins; temperatures will reach the seasonable upper 40s by Wednesday, and by Friday, our high temperatures will approach 60°F!
New Year's Weekend is looking to be quite the opposite from Christmas. While this forecast is nearly a week out, and is subject to change, our long-range guidance is suggesting a storm system will approach. Unlike our sunny and cold Christmas, New Year's is shaping up to be wet and mild, with temperatures well into the 60s on New Year's Day.