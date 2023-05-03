Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 3:25am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, especially around the lunch hour. Windy. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Slowly clearing to a mostly sunny afternoon and evening. Breezy early. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 37-45. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The upper-level low will continue to be blocked to our north and west to start the work week. The upper-level low is starting to move just a little bit this morning. This movement is bringing the low closer to us as it is drifting south and east. As it does that, there is a piece of energy being swung around the low and will pass across Delmarva later this morning with a chance of some rain showers through the lunch hour. As the energy passes through the area, the wind will start to pick up again out of the north and west as a reinforcing blast of cooler air arrives. Our temperatures for Wednesday will be held down for many of us in the 50s…maybe a few lucky folks reach the low 60s this afternoon.
The low begins to finally move off to the east by Thursday and Friday leading to better conditions both days with warmer conditions as high are expected to climb up into the 60s to near 70 degrees. A ridge of high pressure looks to settle directly overhead over the weekend bringing with it ample sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the 70s for the weekend with a run at 80 degrees on Monday.
As the high begins to slide off the coast, even warmer temperatures are likely next week with highs up into the 80s. A stronger front brings a chance of a few showers and storms entering the forecast by next Wednesday / Thursday timeframe.