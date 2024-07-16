Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 90-101. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 77-85. Winds: SW-S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs: 88-97. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A few showers / storms possible early before clearing out by morning. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: A few lingering showers are possible early, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny and lower humidity levels. Highs: 84-90. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
After all the rain we had across Delmarva on Friday and Saturday has set up a pressure cooker effect that will bring even hotter weather for the start of the workweek across the region. A very hot next couple of days are ahead of us with temperatures today soaring up into the 90s to near 100 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, we will have heat index values between 105-115 over the course of today. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are up for most of Delmarva through Wednesday afternoon where temperatures are still expected to climb up into the mid 90s.
We finally get some big relief in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as a pretty good cold front will move across Delmarva. These thunderstorms will pack a punch with strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning over the course of the next few hours. The cold front should clear us by Thursday morning, but if the front takes its time moving through…we could have a few lingering showers early in the morning before conditions begin to improve.
A refreshing air mass will arrive just in time for the start of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures by Thursday and Friday into the 80s for highs with low humidity levels. The weekend forecast will see a shift back toward more humid air with temperatures jumping into the 80s to near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The chance of showers or storms has shifted from Saturday toward Sunday, but we could see a pop-up shower or storm on Saturday.
We enter next week with an unsettled weather pattern with temperatures in the 80s and the 90s with a chance of a few showers and storms possible each day.