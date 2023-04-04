Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with a possible stray shower early in the day. Highs: 72-77. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-61. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 75-80. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-65. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 5-25+ mph.
Friday: A lingering shower possible early in the day. Otherwise, turning mostly sunny by the afternoon and windy. Highs: 60-65. Winds: N-NE 15-30+ mph.
A warm front continues across Delmarva this morning and will keep a few extra clouds and the chance of a stray shower during the course of the morning hours. Most of us will be dry as the front moves through the region. Once the front clears, temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s for Tuesday and high temperatures will approach and get over the 80 degree mark on Wednesday and Thursday as this very warm air settles across Delmarva.
A strong cold front will move into the area and bring us the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of these storms packing a punch late Thursday afternoon during the warmest part of the day. Something to pay attention to the next few days as we fine tune that forecast. The showers do linger overnight Thursday night with the front clearing the area by Friday morning.
As things clear out on Friday and leave behind a good looking weekend for the Easter holiday with some sunshine and cooler temperatures as the wind turns in off the Atlantic. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday expected to be in the 50s and 60s..which is where we should be for Easter Sunday weekend.
Looking into next week, another chance for rain showers will enter the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday as a cut-off low will try to park itself over the top of the peninsula.