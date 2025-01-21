Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with flurries / light snow possible across southern and eastern Delmarva. Highs: 20-26. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy… flurries / light snow possible across southern and eastern Delmarva. Lows: 5-15. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs: 16-23. Winds: NE-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 5-12. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 25-32. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 34-40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The coldest air of the season has settled in across Delmarva and will stick around for the next few days. Watching the storm beginning to form to our south that will bring snow across the deep south over the course of today. As the storm begins to push through North and South Carolina…it will move a little north and bring the chance of a little flurry action or even a little light snow across parts of southern Delmarva. It is more likely to see snow in Accomack and Northampton County this evening and tonight and we might see a light accumulation of snow across the far southern part of the Peninsula. The cold is here to stay with temperatures today in the 10s and 20s for highs with wind chills in the single digits this afternoon.
A reinforcing shot of even colder air for Wednesday arrives overnight with temperatures in our coldest communities will fall to near 0 Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday are only expected in the 10s to near 20 degrees and with any sort of wind will make things feel like the single digits throughout the day. Watching a possible system that could sneak up and develop over the top of Delmarva from Thursday night into Friday. Not as much confidence this morning as I had yesterday with this possibility, but it is still there. Something we will watch into late week.
Good news comes with this chance: warmer temperatures! The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 40s both for Saturday and Sunday! Looking at high pressure suppressing another possible storm into early next week with temperatures in the 40s and even to near 50 degrees by Wednesday.