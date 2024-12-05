DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Cold and windy. West winds could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Lows in the mid 20s, feeling like the teens at times.
Friday: Sunny, chilly, and windy. Northwest winds could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 30s, feeling like the mid to upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Showers likely. Milder. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 33°F.
A *Wind Advisory* remains in effect for Delmarva until 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
Showers associated with a passing cold front have moved offshore and brilliant sunshine has illuminated Delmarva on this Thursday afternoon.
Winds remain gusty, though as the front itself crosses the peninsula, and the winds will be the weather headline through Friday.
As high pressure builds in Thursday night, expect clear skies and cold overnight lows. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s, with wind chills in the teens at sunrise Friday morning.
Windy conditions continue Friday; on Friday morning, wind chills could be down in the teens across the peninsula, then the rest of the day will be mostly sunny and blustery; temperatures will only reach the upper 30s, feeling like the upper 20s.
The weekend is looking quite nice with lots of sunshine and diminishing winds. Temperatures stay on the chilly side on Saturday, but warm up to more seasonable levels on Sunday, both with mostly sunny skies and calmer winds.
The pattern changes next week as a high pressure area over Bermuda sets up a persistent southwesterly flow that will bring warmer temperatures, and increased chances of beneficial rain. Currently, rain is most likely on Monday and Wednesday. A strong cold front crosses Delmarva Wednesday, and chilly temperatures will return for the latter part of next week.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely below normal and precipitation below normal between December 9 and December 15.
In the Tropics:
The Atlantic hurricane season ended on November 30.
There will be no more further tropical updates until the start of the 2025 hurricane season, or if something tropical develops during the off-season.