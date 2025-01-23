Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs: 27-35. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 13-22. Winds: NW-W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 32-38. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: 8-20. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 35-41. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The coldest air of the season has settled in across Delmarva and will stick around for the next few days. A bone chilling start to our morning with some of our coldest communities overnight dropping to near or below zero for actual air temperatures. Good news…this is rock bottom for temperatures. We start the gradual warming trend over the next several days and it even starts later this afternoon. We will have some extra clouds around later today as an area of low pressure develops just a little too far out to sea to bring us any precipitation chances, but will keep it looking gray at times today with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for highs.
The warmer weather will continue to slowly push onto Delmarva as high pressure slowly moves toward the weekend. Temperatures for Friday will reach the mid 30s with lots of sunshine and that is the start of a great weekend on the way.
The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 30s and 40s for Saturday and mid 40s for Sunday! Looking at high pressure suppressing another possible storm into early next week with temperatures in the 40s and even to near 50 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. A quiet stretch of weather looks to be around through most of next week…any hint of our next chances of precipitation now looks to hold off until the following weekend.