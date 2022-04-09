Forecast Updated on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 5:30pm by WBOC Meteorologist John Conway
Tonight: Isolated, light showers early, then clearing after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon. Isolated light showers are possible in the afternoon, mainly in Delaware and points north. Breezy, with a northwest wind gusting to 30 mph or more at times. Afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Warmer, with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Thursday: Scattered showers, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70°F.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
As a low pressure system pulls off to the northeast, a weak trough on the back side of the low is triggering some light showers across Delmarva Saturday afternoon and evening. These showers are mostly light, and in many cases not even reaching the ground, so they should not interrupt any evening plans. A gusty northwest breeze will keep overnight lows on the cooler side, in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
On Sunday, high pressure will build into the southeast United States, and Delmarva will be on the northern edge of the high. This means the day will start off mostly sunny, but persistent weakness behind the departing low to the northeast will bring some clouds and gusty breezes through the afternoon; winds from the northwest could gust to 30 mph or more at times. A few showers may skirt parts of northeastern Maryland and into Delaware, but any substantial showers will stay well to the north. Afternoon highs will be kept in the wind-cooled mid 50s.
Warmer weather returns next week!
As the high pressure remains stationed off the southeast coast of the United States, winds will shift to a more southwesterly direction, which will warm our temperatures up through much of the week ahead.
Monday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures rising into the mid 60s.
A weak cold front will threaten the region on Tuesday, but likely won't bring with it much more than some mainly light showers. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s.
Then Wednesday looks to be unremarkable, with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Our next, more potent, weather-maker arrives in Delmarva in the Thursday-Friday timeframe in the form of a cold front. This front is likely to bring more substantial showers, and possibly some embedded thunder as we wrap up the week. Temperatures won't fall too much on the back side of the front, mainly into the upper 60s and lower 70s next weekend.