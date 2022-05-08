Sunday night: Cloudy and breezy with light drizzle. Patchy fog is possible after sunset. Winds from the northeast could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds, with sunnier conditions north, of Route 50, and cloudier conditions south. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except 60s in locations that see more sun. Breezy, with northeast winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph or more.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Continued unseasonably cool. Highs in the lower 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Isolated showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Showers and some thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Showers and some thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
The low pressure system that has brought us the dreary Mother's Day weekend will be quite a nuisance through the entire week ahead as it will lurk off the East Coast through next weekend.
However, the low will start to retreat to the south as we start the work week.
On Monday, as high pressure noses its way in from the northeast, with the low to our southeast, breezy conditions continue, but we'll start to see the return of some sun. In fact, northern portions of Delmarva, especially in Queen Anne's, Kent (Md.), and Kent (Del.) counties could see mostly sunny conditions, which will allow temperatures to rise into the 60s. But the rest of Delmarva, including Salisbury and the Atlantic Beaches, will likely stay cloudy and temperatures will stay in the 50s.
Breezy conditions will continue on Tuesday, but the winds will start to relax as the low pressure slides farther south. This means more of Delmarva will start to see more sun, and gradually warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the 60s across most of Delmarva, except for the Atlantic Beaches.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will usher in a warming trend through the end of the week, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday, low 70s on Thursday, and mid 70s on Friday as clouds and shower chances return.
But we're not done with that low pressure! It will be located near Florida late in the week before longer-range guidance suggests that it will move back up the East Coast. This time, though, it might track farther inland, so while we're looking a chance of showers and thunder to return next weekend, it shouldn't be as chilly.