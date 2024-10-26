Forecast updated on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 6:30 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today:Mainly clear, very breezy, and dry. High 69-70°. Wind: N 12-26 mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 40°. Wind: N 3-8 mph.
Sunday: Mainly clear, and noticeably cooler. Some high clouds, but mainly sunny. High 59-61°. Wind: N/NE 3-9 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Frost possible late. Low 37°. Wind: N 0-4 mph.
Monday: Sunny and cool. High 64. Light NE wind.
Forecast Discussion:
Today will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy as a cold front passes the area. it will be milder with temps. reaching near 70º by mid-afternoon. The winds will be NW to North and we will see gusts to near 28 mph this afternoon behind the front. It will be clear to partly cloudy tonight and low temps. will be near 41 degrees by daybreak Sunday. Winds will decrease inland but it will stay breezy near open water.
Sunday will be much cooler with some high cirrus clouds and afternoon temps. Only near 60º. This is about 6 degrees below the average high temperature for later October, and the dry air will cool off quickly once the sun sets with temps. falling back to near 38 degrees by sunrise Monday. Frost is possible early Monday in open areas away from the water.
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Friday, with Wednesday with afternoon temps. becoming warmer than average. High temps. will warm to the low 70's Tuesday and mid 70's Wednesday. We will see sunshine with highs in the upper 70's Thursday. upper 70's Wednesday and perhaps even nudge 80 degrees ahead of a cold front.
A cool front will pass Friday with some clouds, but little or no rain. High temps.will reach the mid 70's, but cool some by next weekend.
The average high for mid-October is 66 degrees with an average low of 44 degrees.