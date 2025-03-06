DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Becoming mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Breezy. Winds form the west could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 70°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 33°F.
After Wednesday's strong thunderstorms, we have a quiet and seasonable end to the week - although it will be a little breezy at times.
As high pressure builds in to the Mid-Atlantic, expect skies to become mostly clear Thursday night. Winds will stay gusty, gusting to 35 mph or more at times.
Friday will start off mostly sunny with high pressure in charge, but we'll start to see clouds increasing in the afternoon as a series of shortwaves approach.
One of these shortwaves will pass just to our north. It will not be a big weather-maker for Delmarva, but I don't want to rule out a stray shower on Saturday. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies.
Sunday, a storm system will pass to our south. Guidance is suggesting that the storm will stay far enough south to not be a factor for Delmarva, but just to be safe, I have a very low, less than 20 percent chance for a stray shower. It will be a little cooler, with Sunday's highs only reaching the upper 40s.
Then we'll start the next work week with lots of sunshine, and warmer temperatures. Highs on Monday in the upper 50s will climb to near 70°F by Wednesday.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting our next weather-maker will arrive on Delmarva sometime around next Thursday, but there is enough disagreement in the guidance that the uncertainty is quite high.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 13 - March 19.