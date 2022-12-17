DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, but feeling like around 40°F.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s, feeling like the 30s.
Monday: Sunny and continued chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 31°F.
We're entering into a stretch of dry, but chilly weather as we look to the penultimate week of the year.
High pressure will continue to build into the Mid-Atlantic this weekend, but with a low over eastern Canada (which has been there for quite some time), a pressure gradient will cause gusts northwesterly winds that will put a little bit of an edge on the chilly temperatures.
Despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s on Saturday, and the low to mid 40s on Sunday. But with the breeze, it will feel like the 30s at times.
Sunny, but chilly conditions continue on Monday and Tuesday before the high begins to depart and we get back into a more active weather pattern.
As winds shift to a more southerly direction, temperatures will warm up to seasonably upper 40s on Wednesday as eyes look west to what long-range models are suggesting could be a potent storm for much of the eastern United States late in the coming week.
There is still a good deal of disagreement in the models this far out regarding timing as well as precipitation type, but for now we should be prepared for wet weather at least Thursday and Friday. Wintry weather is *possible* but at this point very uncertain and we'll leave it at that for now.
Much colder temperatures (highs only in the 30s!) are likely by Christmas.