Forecast updated on Friday, March 17 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see passing showers tonight as a cold front passes through the area. Rainfall will be light and skies will clear by late morning Saturday with a gusty NW breeze developing. Chilly air will follow the front for the weekend with a freeze and frost possible Sunday and Monday mornings.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain showers about. Rainfall from .10 to .25 inches. Low 41-43°. Winds: SW 8-17 mph.
Saturday: Morning showers then clearing by midday. Cool and breezy. High 53°. Wind: NW 9-17 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and cold. Still breezy with a light freeze possible. Low 29-30°. Winds: W/NW 6-14 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and very chilly. High 43-44°. Wind: NW 9-19 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cloudy, with a south breeze and some rain showers. A cold front will pass near sunrise, with winds turning to the west and then NW. It will be milder than last night with the lowest temps. At sunrise of around 41-42 degrees.
Saturday will start with rain showers around, then skies will clear by late morning behind a cold front. Rainfall early Saturday will generally be under .25 inches with even lighter amounts in the Dover and Easton/Kent Island areas. Winds will increase Saturday afternoon with gusts to over 20 mph from the NW by afternoon and temps. Will climb to the low/mid 50's all afternoon. It will get colder with light winds Saturday night and a frost is possible by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be dry and sunny but it will be quite chilly. Look for afternoon temps. To only reach the LOW/mid 40's and a steady north breeze will make it feel even colder. Another surge of cold air will allow temps. to drop into the mid 20's with a frost and freeze Sunday night. Bring any tender plants in pots inside and cover any beds with new plantings.
In the longer range: Monday looks dry and cool, with a good freeze early then temp. near 50° in the afternoon. Tuesday looks mostly sunny, and temps. will reach the upper 50's. Wednesday looks dry as well with afternoon temps. near 60 degrees which is above the average for mid-March. Thursday looks wet and breezy, with temps. In the mid 60's!
The average low for mid-March is 36°, with a high temp. of 56°.