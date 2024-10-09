Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and turning breezy. Highs: 68-74. Winds: W 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows: 46-62. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: A few extra clouds around from Milton passing to our south. Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: N 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 36-54. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
A bit of a chill to the air this morning as temperatures have fallen into the 40s overnight with our coolest communities back into the 30s before the sun came up. Another great day ahead of us with sunshine and temperatures back up into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The wind will start to pick up later this afternoon as a reinforcing shot of cooler air pushes into the region. This will have our wind gusts later this afternoon approaching 25-30+ mph.
We will see our coolest mornings of the fall season the next couple of days with high pressure taking control of the forecast. We can expect to see 40s across Delmarva as we start Thursday morning and even more communities will take a run into the upper 30s on Friday morning. We keep the sunshine each of these next few days where we see highs bounce right back up into the 60s and 70s for highs.
Milton will impact the west coast of Florida on Wednesday and be passing by to our south for Thursday. Far enough south that the rain and the wind will not be felt here, but we could add a few extra clouds around the area early on Thursday. This will also turn the wind in out of the north for a couple of days and keep us in the 60s and low 70s through the end of the week.
The weekend at the moment looks fantastic with highs in the mid and upper 70s and lots of sunshine. A weak front with limited moisture will bring extra clouds and maybe a couple stray showers as we start things off on Monday next week. Some question marks about things heading into next week with regards to rain chances, but it does look like even cooler air comes in by later into next week with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s possible.