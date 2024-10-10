Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few extra clouds around from Milton passing to our south. Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: N 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 36-54. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: 45-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: 73-81. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Not as cool as we started this morning thanks to the wind that picked up yesterday staying up all night long. That is not to say there isn’t a chill to the air with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning and the wind making it feel a smidge cooler. As we work into the afternoon, expect to see lots of sunshine with temperatures caught in the 60s for highs all across the area. The wind will remain up for much of the day with some gusts to 25-30+ mph possible especially the first half of the day.
We will see our coolest mornings of the fall season the next couple of days with high pressure in control of the forecast. We can expect to see 40s across Delmarva and even more communities will take a run into the upper 30s on Friday morning. We keep the sunshine each of these next few days where we see highs bounce right back up into the 60s and 70s for highs.
The weekend at the moment looks fantastic with highs in the mid and upper 70s and lots of sunshine. A weak front with limited moisture will bring extra clouds and maybe a couple stray showers as we start things off on Monday next week. Some question marks about things heading into next week with regards to rain chances, but it does look like even cooler air comes in by later into next week with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s possible.