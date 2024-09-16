DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, with a thunderstorm possible. Breezy, with winds from the east at 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, with a thunderstorm possible. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 60°F.
Dust off the umbrellas! Some much needed rain is on the way!
We're monitoring the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone "Eight" as it prepares to make a landfall in South Carolina this evening, and will bring a period of unsettled weather to Delmarva.
"Eight" has the potential to become a tropical depression, but significant tropical development isn't likely as it will move over land this evening. The worst threats from "Eight" will be confined to coastal portions of North and South Carolina.
As "Eight" moves inland, it will track well to the west of Delmarva, which will minimize the threat for severe weather on Delmarva. We should expect, starting early Tuesday morning, scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible, through at least Thursday. No single day appears to be a washout, but downpours will be possible where showers develop. In all, the rain will be welcome on Delmarva, with most of the peninsula likely receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain through Friday, although locally higher amounts will be possible wherever heavier rain bands set up.
The most significant threats from "Eight" will come at the coast, where gusty winds from the east will cause high surf and dangerous rip currents, and the potential for beach erosion.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting a secondary low could develop off the Delmarva coast late this week. As of Monday evening, it is looking like the only significant threats from this low will be continued hazardous conditions on the Atlantic Ocean and along the beaches, but watch this space for updates in the coming days.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for September 23 - September 29.
In the Tropics:
Potential Tropical Cyclone "Eight" will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Carolina Coast Monday evening, and will bring breezy conditions with rain and thunder to Delmarva through the middle of the week.
Deep in the Atlantic Ocean, "Gordon" has been downgraded to a tropical depression. It will meander in the Atlantic, and could restrengthen into a tropical storm before dissipating late this week or early next week. It is not a threat to Delmarva.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.