DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Breezy, with southerly winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Saturday night: Scattered showers early, then clearing late. Chilly, with lows falling to the low 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent, mainly in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: A few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: A few showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 34°F.
We're starting off the first weekend of December on a rainy note.
As a cold front approaches, expect rain Saturday morning, which will become just some scattered showers by afternoon. Temperatures will be mild, rising into the low 60s, helped by a gusty southerly breeze; gusts to 25 mph will be possible.
The cold front will clear the Mid-Atlantic tonight, and after some lingering showers in the evening, skies will clear overnight and the winds will relax a little bit and shift to the north.
Then Sunday, high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic, and we'll bask in chilly sunshine on Delmarva with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s.
Then the forecast gets a bit murky as we look to the rest of the week.
There will be a roughly stationary boundary stretched across the United States, from the southwest to North Carolina. A series of disturbances will travel along this boundary bringing rounds of showers to the Mid-Atlantic.
While there is a good deal of uncertainty as to just when a disturbance will develop and bring rain to our region, it looks like ourbest chances for rain on Delmarva will be on Tuesday, and again on Friday. The rest of the Tuesday-Friday timeframe will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few stray showers. Temperatures will also be rather mild given the proximity of the boundary, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s before turning cooler by next weekend.