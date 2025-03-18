DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Not as breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Showers and a few thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
After a frontal system brought several inches of rain to much of Delmarva Sunday night, quiet weather will allow drenched communities to dry out a little over the next few days.
High pressure is building in behind the frontal system, and skies have cleared. A pressure gradient between the departing front and approaching high will keep winds on the breezy side, from the northwest, through Tuesday afternoon.
The winds will relax by Wednesday, allowing sunny skies to warm us up nicely, into the mid 60s.
Another storm system in the form of a cold front will approach on Thursday, when we should expect increasing clouds as well as a gusty south breeze that will push temperatures into the upper 60s.
The front will pass Thursday night, with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms that could feature some gusty downpours. As of Monday night, we're not seeing any signals for strong thunderstorms, but we'll keep an eye on things as we get closer to Thursday evening.
High pressure builds back in Friday, with much cooler temperatures being suppressed by a gusty northwest wind.
Then temperatures warm back up into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies for next weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for March 24 - March 30.