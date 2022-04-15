Forecast updated on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 49-51°. Wind: S 6-14 mph.
Saturday: Morning sunshine, then mostly cloudy PM with some passing showers. High 70°. Beaches 55-58°. Wind: S 12-20 mph.
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 45°. Wind: SW/NW 8-16 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Breezy PM. High 58-59°. Wind: NW 11-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cool with a south breeze developing and some increasing clouds late. Look for lows near 49 by sunrise with light winds.
Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of another cool front. Look for temps. to reach 70° with a south breeze at 12-20 mph in the afternoon. We might see some spotty showers as the cold front passes in the evening,but rainfall looks to be light. Look for temperatures to drop the mid 40's with clearing skies by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday looks mostly clear, and it will be a cool and breezy day with afternoon temps. near 58-59 degrees. Winds will be from the NW at 12-20 mph with very good visibility.
In the long-range, skies will turn cloudy Monday, with highest temps. around 57 degrees. Look for showers to return Monday night with some rain into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50's. Wednesday looks sunny, but a little on the cool side with lows near 44° and high temps. near 60 degrees. Thursday looks milder with clouds and sun. Afternoon temps will reach the mid/upper 60's.
The average high for tomorrow is 66 degrees with an average low of 44 degrees.