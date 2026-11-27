DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Lows around 40°F.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds late. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Rain likely early morning, then clearing. Highs the low 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
We're looking at relatively benign weather as Delmarva continues cleanup after Thursday's historic nor'easter.
As the strong area of low pressure continues to depart to our north, we're going to keep breezy conditions on Delmarva through Saturday. Winds will generally be out of a westerly direction.
Expect skies to gradually become mostly sunny on Saturday, and they'll stay mostly sunny into Sunday morning as winds start to relax.
With much lighter winds on Sunday, which is a big travel day, travel conditions will be decent.
However, our next weather-maker will arrive late Sunday night as a cold front transits the region. Expect periods of rain arriving very late Sunday night, and continuing overnight before ending on Monday morning.
Then high pressure builds in for several days; in fact, we could be mostly sunny by Monday afternoon.
We'll stay mostly sunny Tuesday through the end of the work week, with temperatures at or a little above normal for the period.
Another storm system could arrive late next week, possibly around Saturday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Dec 4 - Dec 10.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.