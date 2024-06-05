Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a better chance of showers / storms. Highs: 77-84. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Shower or storm possible early. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 80-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: A shower / storm linger early in the evening hours. Otherwise, it becomes mostly clear. Lows: 64-70. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm possible. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
We start to see a shift in our weather pattern over the next few days that brings us better chances of everyone seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms. The humidity has gone way up overnight as the wind continues from the south and southwest and this surge in moisture will help fuel the showers and storms we will see later this afternoon. We will be watching storm development off to our west today around 2pm and should roll across Delmarva in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of these storms could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning. Temperatures are still expected to climb up into the 80s across the region…including our northern beach towns with the southwest breeze. The chance of a few showers and storms will linger into the first part of the overnight before things calm down into Thursday morning.
Another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front arrives by Thursday night. A few of these storms could pack a punch, but I believe most of the energy for these storms will be held to our south in Hampton Roads. Behind the front, an upper-level low will lock into place and keep us in the clouds from time to time with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm for Friday.
The weekend forecast remains in an unsettled weather pattern with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm on Saturday, though I think most of us will be dry Saturday. Sunday will be a different story with the chance of a few more showers / storms as a weak cold front moves through the region and could leave a few showers lingering into early on Monday. A ridge of high pressure will slowly take control of the forecast into next week with warmer temperatures on the way. The warm front sneaks across Delmarva with the chance of a couple showers / storms on Wednesday evening.