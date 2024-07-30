Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD... Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 858 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choptank River to 6 nm south of Taylors Island to Hooper Island Light, moving north at 25 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boaters in small craft could be thrown overboard by suddenly higher winds and waves capsizing their vessel. * Locations impacted include... Choptank River, Richland Point Buoy, and Hooper Island Light. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, high waves, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain are possible with these storms. && HAIL...0.00IN; WIND...>34KTS