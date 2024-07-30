Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms by the evening. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers / storms. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers early are possible. Otherwise, it turns partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 83-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 71-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Not the biggest chance, most folks will be dry. Highs: 85-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 88-96. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The humidity has gone way up overnight across Delmarva and the air feels soupy as you step outside. A lot like yesterday, the wind is expected to pick up and will start to see some wind gusts to 25-30+ mph at times later this morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb up into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds as we await the warm front to push across the region. This will happen as we work into the evening hours and provide us with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. Again it isn’t the biggest chance in the world (30%), but the chance will be there most of the night and could even linger into Wednesday morning.
The chance of a stray shower or storm is possible on Wednesday and Thursday just with temperatures way up into the 90s by the afternoon hours. The humidity will continue to climb over the next couple of days as well, so the heat index values will start to climb with values over 100 possible by Wednesday and Thursday. A boundary moving across Delmarva on Friday will increase our chances for a few showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening hours.
The weekend forecast as of right now looks to be a good one with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the 80s and 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Also, at the moment, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm during the day on Saturday with just a little more instability around the region. Early next week, our eyes will turn to the tropics as we watch a storm form in the Atlantic later this week. It is too early to speculate about anything, but a few models do bring some remnant rain and wind into the forecast as we get into White Marlin Open week.