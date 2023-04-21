Forecast Updated on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and a little breezy at times. Highs: 80-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 58-64. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny all day long with the clouds increasing late in the day. Chance of showers / storms possible by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 72-84. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Showers and storms continue though 2am. Clearing through to the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SW-W 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Turning mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: W-NW 5-25+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
The high continues to push out to sea this morning and the warmer air really begins to push into the area throughout the day. It will be breezy at times this afternoon with gusts over 25 - 30+ mph possible leading to things being even warmer today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.
We will remain dry on Saturday, but some extra clouds and a wind shift more southeast will keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the low 80s inland and in the 60s at the beach. A pretty good cold front looks to arrive by Saturday evening with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with stronger gusty winds as much colder air will start to push onto Delmarva behind the cold front on Sunday. The good news is the majority of the rain falls by the time we wake up on Sunday morning and we will salvage Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s with windy conditions.
A bit on the cool side again to start the workweek next week as a Canadian high pressure settles into the area by Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine. It does look like things could become unsettled with rain showers in the forecast toward the end of next week.