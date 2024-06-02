DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. A chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night: Scattered showers. Mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered afternoon or evening showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 58°F.
Good Sunday morning!
High pressure has remained in charge overnight with clear skies and light winds. However, because of increased humidity, it has been a mild overnight, with most of Delmarva waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.
The high will slide off to the east today, and a weakening trough will cross Delmarva. This will mean increasing clouds through the day, with a chance of some scattered showers developing, mostly in the late afternoon and evening. Most folks will stay dry today, though, so if you have outdoor plans, you should be just fine, just watch the skies later in the day for those pop-up showers.
On Monday, we will have lots of humidity over the peninsula, coupled with partly to mostly sunny skies. This will set us up for what the National Weather Service is calling a "classic summertime day." As the sun shines through the clouds, plenty of instability will develop over Delmarva. There are no strong forcing mechanisms, but just the warm humid air is likely to allow for scattered pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Severe storms aren't too likely, but any thunderstorms could feature damaging winds and localized flooding from heavy rain.
Tuesday and early Wednesday will be mainly quiet with highs around 80°F, but I don't want to rule out a pop-up shower as some weak boundaries cross Delmarva.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a more potent low pressure system developing in the Upper Midwest late next week, which is likely to be our next weather-maker, with a series of frontsbringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms by late Wednesday into Thursday and possibly into early Friday. This will be our best chance for severe thunderstorms in the coming week, with damaging winds, hail, and a low-end threat of a spin-up tornado.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development at this time in the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic hurricane season begins today, and ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation above normal for June 9 - June 15.