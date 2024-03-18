Forecast updated on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Colder air has returned to the region, and temperatures will stay at or below normal all week. This new storm track will bring some gusty winds and colder nights with the next rain not until late Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear and colder. Breezy all night. Low 33°. Wind: NW 8-14 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny, breezy and cool. High 51°. Beaches 51°. Wind: W/NW 12-22 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 38-70°. Wind: SW 7-14 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and milder. High 60°. Beaches 61°. Wind: W 11-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and we will see some very chilly temperatures by daybreak. We can expect a low near 33° around sunrise in most areas. Winds will remain from the northwest at 8-14 mph later tonight.
Tuesday will be cool and dry with low humidity, but still quite breezy. Look for afternoon temperatures near 51°. Winds will be from the west at 12-22 mph. It will be much the same on the beaches. Skies will be clear with just some thin cirrus clouds in the area. We will see a breeze into the nighttime hours as well as the winds turn to the SW at 7-14 mph.
Wednesday will be mainly sunny and a little warmer with temperatures near 60 degrees by mid- afternoon. It will stay breezy with winds from the west at 11-22 mph during the day with gusts to over 22 mph in the afternoon hours. Another cool front will pass Wednesday night, with lows near freezing by sunrise Thursday as winds turn back to the north.
In the long range: A stronger cold front will bring the temps. down to the upper 40's Thursday with a chilly NW wind. We will see a freeze Friday morning with clear skies and a light north wind. Friday will bring increasing clouds and afternoon temps. near 52 degrees as clouds increase. Rain is likely Friday night as a low pressure passes by the region. Clouds will clear slowly Saturday with PM temps. near 57 degrees. Sunday looks partly cloudy with afternoon temps. near 52 degrees.
The average low for today is 36° and the high is 56°.