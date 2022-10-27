Forecast updated on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 45-48°. Wind: N 4-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny early then clouds increasing toward evening. Cool and breezy. High 62-63°. Beaches 60° PM. Wind: NE 12-24 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 47°. Wind: NE 6-13 mph inland but 11-20 mph near the coast.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 62-63°. Beaches 60-62° PM. Wind: NE 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion
Skies will be clear, and with the drier air over the area, it will turn cooler by sunrise with lows near 45-48 degrees. We will see a light north wind overnight.
Friday will be cool and breezy, with afternoon high temps. near 61-62°. Winds will increase to 12-17 gusting to 24 mph from the NE in the afternoon with clouds increasing again during the day, as Atlantic moisture and a cool moist air mass returns to the region. Some spotty drizzle is possible Friday night, especially near the coast but measurable rainfall is unlikely.
Saturday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy, and it will stay cool and breezy, especially near the beaches. Afternoon temps. will reach the low 60's with a NE wind. The winds will be around 10-16 mph through the afternoon hours. There might be some spotty drizzle near the coast by late Saturday.
In the long range, clouds will lower Sunday with temps. staying in the id 60's in the afternoon. Showers will develop late Sunday into Monday morning.
Showers with low clouds are likely Monday into early Tuesday with temps. warming back to near 70°. Skies will clear some Tuesday with sunshine Wednesday. Afternoon temps. will bear near 70 from Tuesday through Thursday and it should be dry. In general the next 7-9 days looks to be rather cloudy across the region with near to above normal temperatures.
The average high for today is 65° with an average low of 44°.