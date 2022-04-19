Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 37-40°. Wind: W 6-14 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High 61°. Wind: NW 5-12 mph. Beaches 59 but falling to 54° later in the day with a light NE wind developing.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 42° inland to 48° on the coast.. Wind: S 0-4 mph.
Thursday: PartlySunny and milder. Breezy PM. High 67°. Wind: S 11-21 mph. Beaches 57°.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with a lows near 37 degrees by sunrise. Winds will be from the NW at 7-14 mph but will diminish some after Midnight.
Wednesday looks dry and sunny with a light west wind, as a high pressure center passes across the area.. Afternoon temps. will be bear 61 degrees with mostly clear skies. A south wind will return Wednesday night with lows near 42 degrees by sunrise Thursday.
Thursday looks breezy and milder with partly sunny skies and afternoon temps. near 67 degrees. A south breeze will increase to 14-20 mph by afternoon as a return flow develops on the back side of the high pressure center. The beaches will have enough of an onshore flow to stay in the mid to upper 50's all afternoon.
In the long-range, Friday looks mostly sunny and afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 70's. A weak cool front will pass through Friday afternoon and it will be a little cooler Saturday. Look for temperatures in the upper 60's Saturday but warming to the mid 70's Sunday. The beaches will be chilly over the weekend with a light onshore wind flow. Look for coastal temps. in the 50's both days. Monday and Tuesday look very mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's and a south breeze.
The average high for tomorrow is 67 degrees with an average low of 45 degrees.