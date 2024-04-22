Forecast updated on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A Canadian high pressure system will pass over Delmarva tonight and bring clear skies and chilly temps. A cool front will approach Tuesday with a south breeze and milder air ahead of it. Clouds will arrive as the front passes Wednesday with cooler marine air returning behind the front Thursday. The weekend looks good with temps. in the mid 70's by Sunday!
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 38°. Beaches 43°. Wind: Light.
Tuesday: Mostly clear and pleasant. High 66°. Beaches 58°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as cool. Low 49°. Beaches 53°. Wind: S 6-11 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder. Breezy PM. High 71°. Beaches 72°. Wind: W 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight and light winds as a Canadian high pressure system passes right over the area. It will be quite chilly by sunrise with lows near 38 inland and 42° on the beaches.
Tuesday will be sunny all day with a light south wind as the Canadian high pressure moves east of the area. The highest temps will be around 66 degrees but only near 58° near the beaches. Winds will be under 10 mph. Look for lows near 49° with partly cloudy to cloudy skies by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and milder, as a cool front approaches Delmarva. Winds will turn to the west in the afternoon and temps. inland and on the beaches will reach 70-72°. Look for lows near 41° with partly cloudy skies by daybreak Thursday. Winds will reach 10-16 mph Wednesday afternoon then turn to the North at 3-10 mph Wednesday. Sunday will be NW at 3-9 mph.
In the long-range: Thursday will be cloudy and cooler, behind a cold front, with an onshore wind flow. Look for highest temps. near 57° and 53° on the beaches. Friday looks cool, with temps. near 59°, but Saturday will be sunny and warmer with PM temps. near 67°. Sunday looks sunny, and very mild as temps. reach the mid 70's with some thin high clouds.
The average low for today is 46° and the high is 69°.