Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly with a NW breeze. Low 36-37°. Wind: NW 7-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, windy and cool. High 57-58°. Winds: NW 11-23 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and chilly with a NW breeze. Low 36°. Wind: NW 5-12 mph.
Friday: Sunny, and still cool for late April. High 63°. Winds: NW 9-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring clear skies, and it will be quite chilly for late April with a dry NW breeze. Low temps. will dip into the mid to upper 30's by sunrise. This is quite cool for late April here on Delmarva.
Thursday looks sunny, and still quite breezy, with below normal temperatures. Look for afternoon high temps. near 58-59, after morning lows near 37 degrees. Winds will gust to 25 mph in open areas Thursday afternoon. Thursday night looks clear and chilly, with lows again falling to the mid to upper 30's.
Friday looks dry and sunny with a NW breeze and perhaps some thin high clouds. Afternoon temps. will stay on the cool side with temps. around 62 degrees in the mid afternoon. Winds will in the afternoon will be around 10-15 mph in most areas. The beaches will have offshore winds again so temps. will be about the same on the coast as it is inland.
In the long-range, Saturday looks sunny and dry as a rather chilly air mass for late April will cover the region. Look for high temps. near 64°. Temps. will moderate to near 68° Sunday and into the low 70's by next Monday. Clouds and some showers are possible by late Sunday into Monday, with more showers Tuesday as a more May like weather pattern develops.
The average high for tomorrow is 70 degrees with an average low of 47 degrees.