DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Rain in the evening will taper off after midnight. Some snow flurries could mix in with the rain north. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds from the northwest 15-20 mph could gust to 30 mph at times. Highs in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and not as breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs low 60s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 56°F. Normal low: 36°F.
It's Finally Friday!
Low pressure remains centered near New York City, and an impulse of energy is wrapping around the backside of the low this evening. This will bring periods of light to moderate rain to much of Delmarva Friday evening, with up to 0.3" of rain possible, very beneficial for the drought situation. It's kind of chilly this evening, so I don't want to rule out the possibility of a few snow flurries mixing in with the rain on the Midshore and in Delaware.
Rain will taper off after midnight as the low begins to depart to the east.
We'll start Saturday off with some clouds before skies turn mostly sunny. It will remain windy, though, with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph at times, which will put a chill on cool afternoon highs in the low 50s.
By Sunday, the winds will relax under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Another round of showers is possible next Tuesday as a cold front transits the region.
In the longer term, guidance is in agreement that a storm system will bring rain and wind for much of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, especially on Black Friday. This is still nearly a week away, so there is a little uncertainly in this forecast, but watch this space for updates in the coming days.
Burn bans have been lifted for some, but not all of Delmarva. Consult your local authorities for burn information for your area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely below normal and precipitation near normal between November 29 and December 5.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.