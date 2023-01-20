Forecast updated on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 33°. Winds: NW 6-12 mph.
Saturday: Mainly clear, chilly, and dry. High 45-47°. Winds: NW 8-14 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and very chilly. Low 28-30°. Winds: Light.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain developing PM. Rain continues into the evening with rainfall of over .5 inches. High 49°. Winds: SE 5-12 mph. Winds increasing late to over 15 mph near open water.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight, with a NW breeze, and it will be colder with lows near 32-33° by sunrise.
Saturday will be dry and mainly sunny, but it will be chilly. Temps. will reach the mid 40's which is about the average for mid-January, and winds will be from the NW at 7-14 mph. Clouds will increase slowly later Saturday night, but we will see lows near 28-30° with light winds.
Clouds will lower quickly Sunday morning, with rain spreading across the entire area by early afternoon. Winds will increase by evening, and a real soaking of rain looks to be likely as a low pressure system passes right over Delmarva. Rainfall totals will exceed a half an inch in most spots Sunday and Sunday night. Over an inch of rain is possible in some places Sunday into early Monday. Winds may exceed 20 knots, on open water after dark, as the low moves into the Atlantic and winds turn to the North and NW.
In the longer range: Skies will clear some on Monday with a gusty NW wind at 15-25 mph. Look for temps. near 47-49 degrees in mid-afternoon. Tuesday should be sunny and dry, with PM temps. around 48°. Rain will return early Wednesday with winds increasing, and temps. near 58° PM. A good soaking of rain is expected Wednesday and Wednesday night. Cooler air will arrive by Thursday night, and Friday, as the mild pattern we have experienced for most of January fades.
The average low for mid January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°.