DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday: Sunny and cool. Highs near 50°F.
Monday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in near 60°F.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs near 70°F.
Friday: A slight chance for a few afternoon showers. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: A slight chance for a few showers. Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 56°F. Normal low: 36°F.
A ridge of high pressure is settling over Delmarva as we welcome in the first day of Spring.
This has caused clear skies, light winds, and low humidity overnight which allowed temperatures to fall down into the 20s.
With the high overhead, Delmarva will see sunny skies, and relatively light winds. This will mean a milder, but still cool, Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 50s.
Relative humidity will also be very low, so there is an elevated risk of wildfires for much of Delmarva, so be careful with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame.
The high will slide east for the next several days, which is setting Delmarva up for sunny, and increasingly mild and eventually warm temperatures for the first half of the week. Highs will reach near 60°F on Tuesday, then the low 60s Wednesday.
Then a low pressure system will pass to our north. It will try to swing a cold front through the Mid-Atlantic, but the aforementioned high pressure will try to keep it north.
In its wake, the cold front will retreat to the north as a warm front toward the end of the week.
For now, we're calling for a chance of a few showers Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures turn unseasonably warm, with highs on Thursday and Friday reaching the low 70s.
A second cold front could bring more widespread rain showers on Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near to slightly above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 27-April 2.