DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mainly clear with frost possible. Light winds. Cold. Lows in the low 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly. Light winds from the north. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50°F.
Thursday: Showers. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
There was no change in the drought monitor on Delmarva with this morning's update. That's a good news/bad news situation; good news in that last week's rain was enough to keep the drought from worsening, but not enough to improve the situation. Yesterday's rain was not considered in today's update; it will be considered in next week's update when I anticipate slight improvement in the drought.
After Wednesday's rain, high pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic. It was breezy early Thursday thanks to the pressure gradient between the departing front and the high, but winds are relaxing as the high settles in.
With high pressure and light winds from the north, we'll have a chilly Thursday night with temperatures falling into the low 20s. With moisture in the ground from recent rain, I think there will be enough moisture near the ground for frost to develop by daybreak Friday.
Friday will be sunny and chilly, with chilly conditions continuing through Saturday.
The weekend overall is looking decent for outdoor plans or outdoor decorating. High pressure remains in charge on Saturday, which will be mostly sunny but continued chilly...the day will start in the low 20s and only warm into the mid 40s.
High pressure starts to depart on Sunday ahead of a series of cold fronts. As winds Sunday shift to the southwest, it will be warmer with temperatures reaching the seasonable low 50s along with increasing cloud cover.
The aforementioned series of cold fronts will bring rain chances, which could start as early as Sunday evening, so Sunday should be mainly dry.
Monday and Tuesday will see scattered showers, although at this point soaking rainfall is not looking likely. After a brief break from showers Wednesday, there could be more substantial rain by next Thursday, however confidence is low this far out so watch this space for updates.