DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with showers likely in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
High pressure has built back into the Mid-Atlantic in the wake of a cold front.
Cool, dry air, with a gusty wind has taken over, and the winds will continue into the overnight.
With clear skies and low humidity, we'll see temperatures Tuesday night fall to around freezing, which could mean some frost, however we'll continue to have a northerly breeze which should limit any frost development.
Wednesday will be sunny and cool as the winds start to relax. We'll see temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s, about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
An approaching frontal system will cause clouds to increase on Thursday, and will bring our next round of rain late Thursday into Friday morning. This will be another step toward breaking the drought; while it won't break the drought, we should expect an average of about ¼" of rain.
High pressure builds back in for next weekend, and we're looking at mostly sunny skies and pleasantly seasonable temperatures.
Another round of rain is possible next Monday, but confidence is low on whether or not we see rain, or how much.
Burn bans are in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation above normal between November 19 and November 25.
In the Tropics:
A tropical low is likely develop in the Western Caribbean in the next seven days; the development chance is a high 90 percent. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Sara".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.