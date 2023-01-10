Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: High clouds with spells of clearing later. Cold. Low 29°. Winds: Light NE.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and chilly with high clouds. High 47°. Winds: E 3-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low 35-37°. Winds: SE 6-11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Breezy PM. High 59-60°. Winds: S 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for high clouds tonight with lows near 29-30 degrees. Winds will be light and there will be some areas of frost.
Wednesday looks partly sunny with high pressure overhead giving us light winds. High clouds may be rather thick at times and this will hold our temps. down to the upper 40's in the afternoon. Periods of high thin clouds are likely during the evening as well.
Clouds will increase Thursday as a cold front approaches. Winds will become breezy from the south with temperatures climbing to around 58-60 degrees by mid-afternoon! Rain showers will move into the area Thursday evening and overnight.
In the longer range: Rain showers are likely Thursday night into early Friday as a cold front passes. We should see afternoon temps. in the mid 50's Friday as skies clear slowly behind the front. Saturday looks dry and chilly with lows 35° and temps. reaching only the mid 40's in the afternoon. Sunday looks clear and chilly as well, with lows near 28 and highs near 44°. Monday will be a little milder with temps. near 50 degrees in the afternoon.
The average low for early January is 28°, with a high temp. of 46°.