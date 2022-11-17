Forecast updated on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and cold. Low 29°. Wind: West 3-9 mph.
Friday: Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably chilly. High 47-48°. Winds: W 7-14 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, and cold. Low 28-30°. Wind: SW 5-11 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, and chilly. High 47-48°. Winds: SW 5-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A very chilly Canadian air mass will remain over the Eastern Seaboard tonight, and keep the rest of the week and the weekend cold, with well below normal temperatures. Tonight wil be colder, with lows near 29° by sunrise. The gusty winds will diminish tonight under a clear sky.
Friday will stay dry and chilly, with sunshine and afternoon temperatures near 46-48° degrees. We will see a widespread freeze by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday looks chilly with some increase in clouds. It will be breezy in the afternoon with temps. around 47-48°. This is 11 degrees below normal for mid-November. Winds will be from the SW 10-12 mph in the afternoon.
In the long range, the weekend look very chilly with afternoon temps. only in the mid 40's from Sunday through early Tuesday. Cold, Canadian air will be reinforced Saturday nght with another cold front passing Delmarva. Look for morning lows near 25-29°.
The unusually cold weather will linger into Tuesday morning, but it will be a bit milder by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Rain will probbaly spread into the area Thursday night into Friday, and it will turn windy.
The average high for today is 58° with an average low of 37°.