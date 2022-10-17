Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Somerset, western Wicomico and central Dorchester Counties through 730 PM EDT... At 647 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Taylors Island to 11 miles northwest of Tylerton to 8 miles north of Fair Port. Movement was east northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Deal Island around 705 PM EDT. Vienna around 715 PM EDT. Princess Anne around 720 PM EDT. Westover and Marion Station around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wetipquin, Trinity, Kingston, Saxis, Mount Vernon, Green Hill, Catchpenny, Waterview, Oriole and Byrdtown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH