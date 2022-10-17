Forecast updated on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. Passing evening showers. Low 44°. Wind: NW 8-17 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, cool, and breezy. High 56°. Wind: W/NW 8-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and unusually chilly for mid October. Patchy frost in colder inland areas. Low 35-38°. Wind: W 4-9 mph. Warmer near the Chesapeake Bay with lows near 45° right on the water.
Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Breezy PM. High 56°. Wind: W 10-19 mph.
Forecast Discussion
We have colder weather on the way along with some passing showers this evening as a strong cold front passes. Look for lows near 44 by sunrise with winds increasing from the west to NW. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy Tuesday with a cool breeze as temps. top out around 56 degrees. This is about 13 degrees below the average for mid October. Tuesday night will be colder still as we see the coldest temps. of the fall so far with lows near 35-37 by daybreak. Areas away from the water might see some patchy frost, especially in northern areas of Delmarva from Denton northward.
Wednesday will stay chilly with mostly clear skies. We may see some clouds in the afternoon due to the unstable cold air aloft. Look for temps to reach 56 degrees with a NW wind. Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the mid 30's, and some frost possible. Frost is more likely well away from the water. Temperatures will stay near 40-44° right by the Chesapeake Bay.
In the long range, some patchy frost is possible early Thursday in inland areas. It will stay cool Thursday with afternoon temps. near 59°. Milder weather with sunshine will return Friday with temps. near 65°, climbing to near 70° Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will linger into Monday with light winds and afternoon temps. around 71°.
The average high for today is 69° with an average low of 47°.