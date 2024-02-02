Forecast updated on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds will decrease tonight as a colder air mass moves into the region. Dry and chilly air will follow the front for the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Low 30°. Wind: N 9-19 mph.
Saturday: Mostly clear, breezy and chilly. High 44-45°. Wind: N 7-14 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and cold. Low 28°. Wind: NW 0-4 mph.
Sunday: Mostly clear, breezy, and chilly. High 46-48°. Wind: N 2-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
The skies will clear later tonight as colder and drier air moves into the area behind a cold front. Look for lows around 30 degrees by daybreak. The winds will be from the north and it will be breezy in open areas.
Saturday looks mostly clear behind a cold front and it will be a little breezy and quite chilly. Winds will increase from the North at 7-14 mph, and temperatures will only reach the mid 40's. This is just a tad below the average high of 46. It will be colder Saturday night with lows in the upper 20's.
Sunday will also be mostly clear with light winds. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40's with great visibility. It will be cold again Sunday night with lows in the upper 20's.
In the long range: A dry and sunny weather pattern will linger through most of next week, but it will be rather chilly as colder air from New England flows into the area. Monday looks sunny with highs in the mid-40s, but it will be dry and Sunny.
Tuesday will be breezy and cooler with temps. staying in the low 40's during the afternoon hours. Wednesday will be sunny, but also chilly, with highest temps. near 47 degrees.
The average low for early February is 28°,with a high temp. of 46°.