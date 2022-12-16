Forecast updated on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Breezy near open areas. Low 32-33°. Winds: W 7-14 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 47°. Winds: W 12-20 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and cold. Low 28-30°. Winds: NW 4-9 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42-43°. Winds: NW 11-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear tonight, and it will turn colder with lows near freezing by sunrise. A chilly west breeze will continue all night with winds speeds of 9-12 mph in open areas near the water.
Saturday looks chilly and dry. We will see some clouds but also plenty of sunshine. Winds will stay gusty from the west at 12-20 mph. Temperatures will reach 47-48° but the wind will make it feel colder.
Sunday looks colder with winds turning to the NW and increasing some. We will see a few clouds but also plenty of sunshine. Winds will be from the Northwest at 12-22 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach 42-43° but the wind will make it feel colder.
In the long range, a much colder weather pattern is developing for all of the Eastern USA and it will get colder still as we get closer to Christmas. Look for dry and breezy weather Tuesday through Wednesday with high temps. only in the low 40's and lows in the mid 20's. Colder weather will arrive by Thursday and Friday of next week with rain ending as snow on Friday. Christmas weekend looks cold and windy. with afternoon temps. in the 30's!
The average low for early December is 32°, with a high temp. of 50°.