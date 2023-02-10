Forecast updated on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Thin high clouds, and colder. Low 37°. Winds: N 6-12 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with high clouds and chilly. High 47-48°. Winds: N 6-12 mph.
Saturday Night: Increasing cloud and chilly. Low 34-35°. Winds: NE 1-4 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy, and chilly. Rain likely by late morning. Rain amounts may exceed 1 inch. Winds increase Sunday night to NE at 14-26 mph. Some higher gusts are possible on the beaches. High 47°. Winds: NE 6-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be colder tonight with generally fair skies. Look for lows near 35° by sunrise with a north breeze behind a cold front that passed earlier today.
Saturday looks partly to mostly sunny and chilly, but it should stay dry. Winds will be light from the north thanks to a weak high pressure system over the Midwest. A Developing low pressure in the Southeast U.S. Will bring clouds back in the late evening, with rain approaching from the south by early Sunday. Look for temps. to only reach the mid/upper 40's Saturday afternoon. This is near the average for early February. Clouds will lower Saturday night with a NE wind at under 7 mph.
Sunday looks breezy and it will turn wet with a soaking of rain as a low pressure system develops to our east in the Atlantic. Winds may gust to 35+ mph with some elevated tides Sunday night/Monday. Gale Warnings might be needed briefly on some area waters Sunday night and rainfall may exceed an inch Sunday and Sunday night. Look for temps. around 47° Sunday afternoon. This is near the average for early February.
In the longer range: The rain will end Monday morning, with clearing in the afternoon. It will be milder Monday afternoon with temps. Near 54°. We should see temps. near 56° by Tuesday with sunshine and some high cloud. Wednesday looks dry and mild with temps. near 60 degrees and it will be windy and very mild Thursday before rain returns Friday. High temps. Thursday and Friday will be in the 60's!
The average low for early February is 28°, with a high temp. of 47°.