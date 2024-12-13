DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear with thin high clouds overnight. Winds northeast at 5 mph. Lows in the low to mid 20s, feeling like the teens.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a low, thin cloud layer. Chilly. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph. Highs in the low to mid 40s, feeling like the mid 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with some showers late. Highs near 50°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Showers. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Showers. Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 32°F.
High pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic region, but is centered to our north, resulting in a northeasterly breeze that is mostly off the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean. This will cause a little bit of a marine layer to develop for the first half of the weekend.
With moisture higher in the atmosphere, I will call Friday night mostly clear with a thin layer of high cloud. We should be able to see the waxing gibbous moon reasonably clearly. Despite the cloud, it will be cold, with lows falling into the low to mid 20s.
On Saturday, we will continue with a northeasterly breeze, setting up a "cold air damming" situation, where cold air from an easterly direction gets trapped on the east side of the Appalachian range. This will contribute to a marine layer again, and I'm expecting a layer of low cloud throughout the day on Saturday, although I don't want to rule out the occasional peek of sun here and there. The temperatures will stay chilly, though, only reaching the low to mid 40s.
We'll be a little milder on Sunday as winds shift more to the east. Clouds will thicken ahead of a series of disturbances that will bring scattered showers starting Sunday night. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Monday and Tuesday will see scattered showers, although at this point soaking rainfall is not looking likely. After a brief break from showers Wednesday, there could be more substantial rain by next Thursday, with possibly a coastal storm developing, although confidence is low this far out so watch this space for updates.