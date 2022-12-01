Forecast updated on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, and cold. Low 25-29°. Wind: N 0-4 mph.
Friday: Sunny early,then clouds increase PM. High 52°. Winds: S 3-9 mph.
Friday Night: Becoming cloudy and not as cold. Winds: S 4-11 mph. Low 39-40°.
Saturday: Showers early with slow clearing in the afternoon. Windy at times with rainfall from .15 to .25 inches. High 62°. Winds: SW 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight with a North wind at 0-4 mph by later in the evening. Look for falling temperatures and overnight lows near 25-26° by daybreak. A few spots will be below 25 with temps. near 30-33 degrees near the bays or the ocean.
Friday will be very chilly but winds will turn back to the south with temps. reaching the low 50's. Look for clear to partly cloudy skies through the day but clouds will increase Friday night as a weak cool front approaches. Winds will turn back to the south at 3-9 mph with a south breeze lingering into the night as well.
Saturday will be warmer with clouds and showers likely. The rain may start quite early and it will taper off in the early afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 60's with about .15 to 0.3 inches of rain. Look for clearing skies Saturday night bend a cold front. Lows will dip to near freezing by sunrise Sunday.
In the long range, Sunday looks dry and chilly with temps. near 48-50° in the afternoon behind a cold front. Winds will be light from the NW at 4-10 mph Sunday. Monday looks sunny with temps. near 54° in the afternoon. More showers will develop Tuesday with temps. in the upper 50's. Wednesday looks partly sunny with temps. reaching the mid 50's. It will be a little cooler by Thursday with a high temp. near 49°.
The average low for late November is 34°, with a high temp. of 54°.