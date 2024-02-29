Forecast updated on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 3:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will be clear and cold tonight with a light freeze in most areas. Clouds will increase Friday with rain arriving by early Saturday. A good soaking of rain is likely Saturday but we should see sunshine Sunday. Meteorological Winter ends at Midnight.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28-29°. Wind: E 0-3 mph.
Friday: Morning sun then increasing clouds PM. High 50°. Wind: S 6-11 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Low 40°. Wind: E 6-12 mph.
Saturday: Morning rain likely, with showers and clouds lingering PM. Rainfall around .4 to 1.0 inch. High 56-57°. Wind: SE 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a chilly night on the way with clear skies and low temps. will be near 28-30 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light.
Friday will be cool and dry with clouds increasing later in the day. some light rain will arrive late in the evening and linger into the overnight hours. Look for afternoon temps. Friday near 50 degrees with a south breeze at 7-12 mph during the afternoon hours. Rain is likely overnight Friday into early Saturday with a good soaking of over .35 inches.
Saturday will start with rain, and a good soaking is likely. Clouds will linger through the day with showers tapering off in the afternoon hours. Look for some clearing late in evening as drier air arrives from the west. Total rainfall may exceed 1.0 inch in some areas on Saturday. Winds will be from the SE during the day at 10-16 mph with temps. reaching the mid 50's.
In the long range: Skies will clear slowly Saturday night with sunshine Sunday. The afternoon high temps. will be near 60 Sunday. Monday looks dry with temps. near 60 and Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with temps. near 61-62 degrees. Rain is likely Wednesday into early Thursday with above normal temperatures..
The average low for late February is 31°, with a high temp. of 51°.