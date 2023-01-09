Forecast updated on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 30°. Winds: NW 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny, and cool. High 48-50°. Winds: NW 2-9 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cold. Low 29°. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and a little milder PM. High 52°. Winds: E 0-5 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight with lows near 30 degrees.
Tuesday looks sunny with typical January temperatures, perhaps even a but warmer than usual in some areas. Winds will be light from the NW as a weak Pacific high prsssure system builds into the area from the west.
Tuesday night will also be clear and cold with some frost and lows near 29 degrees. It will be a little warmer near the Bays and the Ocean. Wednesday looks sunny with high pressure overhead giving us light winds. Look for temps. around 52 in the afternoon.
In the longer range: Winds will increase from the south Thursday, and it will be warmer as a cold front approaches. Rain is likely Thursday night into early Friday as the front passes. We should see afternoon temps. in the low 60's Thursday, but we will cool to the mid 50's Friday as skies clear behind the front. Saturday looks dry and chilly with lows near freezing and temps. reaching only the mid 40's in the afternoon.
Sunday looks clear and chilly as well with lows near 28 and highs near 47°. Monday will be a little milder.
No real Arctic air seems likely for the next 8-9 days as the storm track continues to bring storms from the Pacific across the country. This will keep the cold Arctic air bottled up in northern Canada.
The average low for early January is 28°, with a high temp. of 46°.