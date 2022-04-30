Saturday night: Mostly clear early with slowly increasing clouds by morning. Light winds. Cool, with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Showers develop late in the afternoon ahead of heavier rain in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent, mainly in the afternoon
Sunday night: Periods of rain in the evening, with a chance of an embedded thunderstorm. Severe storms are not likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Lingering showers in the morning, then partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent, mainly in the early morning.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms likely. Warm, with highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Isolated showers. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
High pressure remains in charge over Delmarva on Saturday night. This means mainly clear skies and light winds, which when coupled with low humidity meen cool overnight low temperatures, falling into the low to mid 40s, with some upper 30s toward northern Delaware.
The high pressure will slide to the east Sunday, which means increasing clouds throughout the day. The morning will be partly cloudy, with the afternoon turning mostly cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front that will spin up a secondary low off the mid-Atlantic. Showers will try to develop in the afternoon, but will struggle to reach the ground due to dry air near the surface. Some stray showers can't be ruled out, though. Cloud cover will keep temperaturse seasonably cool, in the mid 60s.
By Sunday evening, expect more widespread showers with some embedded thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely, but some locally heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall totals for most folks will be light, ¼" or less, but some locations that see heavier downpours could see up to one inch or more of welcome rainfall.
Some showers may linger into Monday morning, but any precipitation will be done by midday as skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s.
The rest of the week will see an unsettled pattern. After high pressure brings us a partly cloudy and comfortably warm Tuesday, another storm system will swing through the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, bringing with it showers and a few thunderstorms.
We'll get a break on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. However, Wednesday's storm system will likely develop into a deep low over eastern Canada, which will produce a strong upper level northwesterly flow over the northeastern United States. This "blocking" makes the timing of the next storm system difficult, but we could see another round of showers and thunder in the Friday to Saturday timeframe.